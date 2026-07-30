Yard Goats Announce 2027 Home Schedule

Published on July 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced its 2027 home game schedule at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats open next season on Tuesday, April 6th against the Boston Red Sox affiliate the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs will be in town for a six-game series, April 6th -11th. The Yard Goats will host the Sea Dogs for two series (12 games), and also play the New York Yankees affiliate for two series (12 games) and the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for two series (12 games).

In addition to hosting the Red Sox, Yankees, and Mets affiliate, the Yard Goats will also entertain series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, San Francisco Giants affiliate, Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, and Washington Nationals affiliate. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later time. The Yard Goats will have home games in the regular season from April 6th through September 12th.

The Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs will visit Dunkin' Park for a pair of six-game series, Tuesday, April 6th through Sunday, April 11th, and then again on Tuesday, June 29th through Sunday, July 4th. The New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots will visit Dunkin' Park for a couple of six-game series, Tuesday, April 20th through Sunday April 25th and Tuesday, June 15th through Sunday June 20th. The New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, will be in Hartford for a six-game series, Tuesday, July 27th through Sunday August 1st, and Tuesday, August 24th through Sunday August 29th.

"We are excited to share the 2027 schedule with our fans, which is stacked with visits from the Yankees, Red Sox, and Mets affiliates," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "In addition to great baseball... fans can continue to expect a circus-like atmosphere with face-painting, kids crafts, fun promotions, and the widest variety of food & beverage in Connecticut."

Full Season Tickets and Mini Plans for the 2027 season are now on sale. Group and Hospitality date preferences may be requested by emailing groups@yardgoatsbaseball.com. Individual tickets for the 2027 season will go on sale at a later date.







Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2026

Yard Goats Announce 2027 Home Schedule - Hartford Yard Goats

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