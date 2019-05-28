Yankees to Host Business After Hours June 6

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and the Pulaski Yankees are co-hosting Business After Hours at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park on Thursday, June 6. The event will run from 5:30 to 7pm, with the Yankees providing light refreshments and entertainment options including corn hole, inflatables, and batting practice in the team's hitting facility.

"We are proud to be a part of the Pulaski Chamber and enjoy the networking opportunities this membership provides us," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "We look forward to welcoming representatives from many local businesses and our corporate partners to Calfee Park for this event."

All Chamber members who attend the June 6 Business After Hours will receive two (2) flex tickets good for any 2019 regular season Pulaski Yankees home game. Additionally, businesses can enter for a chance to win Pulaski Yankees advertising for the upcoming season in the form of a digital web ad on pulaskiyankees.net or their logo on giveaway t-shirts thrown out at each 2019 home game.

RSVPs are requested by calling (540) 674-1991 or emailing info@pulaskichamber.info.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Individual game tickets, flex tickets, and season tickets are on sale now at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone (540-980-1070), or in office.

