Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment in Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, June 20

WHO: New York Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon

WHAT: Scheduled MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots

WHEN: Tuesday, June 20. Game time is 7:05 pm.

WHERE: TD Bank Ballpark, 860 East Main Street, Bridgewater, New Jersey

MORE: The game in Somerset on June 20 will be Rodon's regular season organizational debut for the Yankees. He appeared in a spring training game this year before being placed on the injured list with a left forearm strain. Rodon is a two-time All-Star (2021, 2022) who signed with the Yankees as a free agent on December 21, 2022. Over eight Major League seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015-2021) and San Francisco Giants (2022), Rodon had a 56-46 record with a 3.60 ERA and 947 strikeouts over 847.1 innings pitched in 152 career games (147 starts).

