Yankees, Devils Backbone Partner to Support Friends of Claytor Lake

PULASKI, Va. - As part of the Pulaski Yankees' ongoing Calfee Cares community initiative, the organization has partnered with Devils Backbone for the 2019 season, with the Virginia-based brewing company pledging to donate $50 for each Yankees home run hit at Calfee Park this season to Friends of Claytor Lake.

"We're thrilled to partner with Devils Backbone, Virginia Eagle Distributing, and Friends of Claytor Lake as we continue to find exciting, impactful ways to give back to our community," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "We look forward to watching Yankees home runs benefit Pulaski on both the scoreboard and in the community this season."

Friends of Claytor Lake is a non-profit organization dedicated to conserving and protecting the quality, sustainability, and tranquility of the environment of Claytor Lake for all. Located just 15 minutes from Calfee Park, Claytor Lake State Park spans 472 acres in Pulaski County, while the lake itself is a 4-500-acre, 21-mile long reservoir on the New River. Thousands of visitors enjoy swimming, camping, hiking, and picnicking at Claytor Lake each year.

"At Devils Backbone we know that world class beer needs world class water, which is why it's a no-brainer for us to support the Pulaski Yankees and the Friends of Claytor Lake in their efforts to foster a healthy local ecosystem," said Devils Backbone COO Hayes Humphreys.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Individual game tickets, flex tickets, and season tickets are on sale now at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone (540-980-1070), or in office.

