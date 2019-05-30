Yankees Bring Fireworks Back to Calfee Park, Announce Three Post-Game Shows

May 30, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees are excited to announce fireworks will be lighting the sky above Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park this summer. The Yankees will host three post-game fireworks shows, with the first taking place on Opening Night June 21 presented by the Pulaski Motor Mile.

"We're thrilled to finally announce that we will be having fireworks at Calfee Park this season," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager. "It has been quite some time since there's been a fireworks show at the ballpark, and we cannot wait for our fans to enjoy these shows with us this summer. We appreciate the assistance from the Fire Marshal and the Town of Pulaski in helping us find a safe way to bring fireworks to the ballpark despite its location in a residential area."

Star Country 94.9 will sponsor post-game fireworks on July 3, capping off the Fans Are Family Independence Day celebration presented by the Town of Pulaski. The third fireworks show will take place Friday, August 16 for the final Friday night home game of the regular season.

Individual game tickets for all three fireworks nights and all 2019 regular season home games are on sale now at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone (540-980-1070), or at the Calfee Park box office.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Fans can visit pulaskiyankees.net to view the entire promotional schedule for the 2019 season.

