Yankees Announce SWB Break Camp Roster

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced the Break Camp rosters for their four Minor League affiliates. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders initial roster of the 2021 season features 19 players with Major League experience and four of the organization's top 30 prospects.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the season on Tuesday, May 4, on the road against the Syracuse Mets. Opening Night marks the 1,000th game for Doug Davis as a manager and he has an impressive mix of talent at his discretion. 12 players on the Break Camp roster have previously suited up for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while eight would make their Triple-A debut. The 19 players with Major League service time have appeared in over 3,500 games collectively on the big league level.

Right-handed pitcher Deivi García is the #2 prospect in the New York Yankees system, per Baseball America. Garcia made his Major League debut in 2020 and has already had two stints on the Yankees roster this season. Albert Abreu (#17) Nick Nelson (#23) and Brooks Kriske (#28) join García as the other top prospects on the initial roster.

Pitchers (17)- Albert Abreu, Kyle Barraclough, Braden Bristo, Nestor Cortes, Deivi García, Luis García, Nick Goody, Nick Green, Brian Keller, Brody Koerner, Brooks Kriske, Trevor Lane, Reggie McClain, Mike Montgomery, Nick Nelson, Addison Russ, Adam Warren

Catchers (4)- Rob Brantly, Robinson Chirinos, Kellin Deglan, Max McDowell

Infielders (6)- Armando Alvarez, Miguel Andújar, Derek Dietrich, Chris Gittens, Kyle Holder, Andrew Velazquez

Outfielders (4)- Greg Allen, Trey Amburgey, Socrates Brito, Ryan LaMarre

This Break Camp roster is subject to change prior to Opening Day.

