Y'alls Introduce Republic Bank Family Sundays

May 4, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - Thanks to a new partnership with Republic Bank, Sunday afternoon Y'alls baseball games at Thomas More Stadium will allow more families to enjoy this favorite summer activity together. Children ages 12 and under will receive free admission for the eight Sunday home games during the upcoming 2022 Frontier League season. Additionally, kids will have free access to the Kid's Zone featuring inflatable playsets, slides and basketball hoops.

"We're excited to partner with Republic Bank, which shares our commitment to community, to give kids the chance the attend baseball games for free," said Y'alls President David DelBello. "Our mission as an organization goes beyond the wins and losses. We pride ourselves on providing a fun, family-friendly atmosphere at an affordable price, and we're looking forward to welcoming hundreds of kids to watch the Y'alls this summer."

Families interested in participating can pick up their free ticket vouchers at the ticket window at Thomas More Stadium or at any area Republic Bank center, while supplies last.

"We're thrilled to help bring families together as part of the Republic Bank Family Sunday Games. Making it easier for families to enjoy America's favorite past time reflects our values and our commitment to improving the communities where we do business. We're proud to be an official bank of the Florence Y'alls Baseball," said Jason Payne, SVP and Managing Director of Republic Bank's Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati Market.

Republic Bank has long-supported communities where it does business, through a wide range of investments and volunteerism connected with athletics, health and wellness and financial literacy. Last year, Republic brought together nine community competitor banks in a unique loan partnership to help the Louisville Urban League open the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. In 2019 Republic invested $33.5 million to open a 77,500 square-foot YMCA in West Louisville. Bank representatives also visit schools in the region to speak to kids about banking and financial literacy.

The Y'alls begin their 2022 season next Thursday, May 12 and the first Republic Bank Family Sunday will be on June 5. Florence is the reigning West Division Champion, and the team is hopeful the support stemming from Republic Bank Family Sundays helps the team enthusiastically defend its crown this season.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.