Y'alls Announce Coaching Staff for Both the Y'Alls & Freedom

Florence, KY - The Florence Y'alls are proud to announce the coaching staff of the 2020 Florence Y'alls and Florence Freedom. The Y'alls will be managed by Brian White. The Freedom will be managed by the returning, Dennis Pelfrey. Chad Rhoades will take over as the Pitching Coach for both teams and Mike Morris as Hitting Coach.

White has coached in Florence for the past five seasons and was announced in late 2019 as the new Field Manager of the Florence Y'alls. In his five seasons, White has led to ten pitchers being signed by MLB clubs and contributed to four winning seasons.

"We are excited to get on the field at UC Health Stadium this year." said Y'alls Field Manager, Brian White, "It might not be a traditional season, but it is going to be great."

Pelfrey was the Field Manager for the Freedom for the past five seasons with four winnings seasons, three playoff berths and two appearances in the Frontier League Championship. At the end of the 2019 season, Pelfrey accepted an affiliated manager position within a Minor League Baseball organization. Since the MILB announced their season was cancelled, Pelfrey has made his way back to Florence to coach the Freedom.

"I was disappointed that my first MILB season got cut short." said Freedom Field Manager, Dennis Pelfrey. "But, it feels good to be back in Florence."

Rhoades comes to Florence after being in the Marlins organization for five years. He was the pitching coach for the Freedom back in 2015. In his eleven years of professional baseball, he has been to nine playoffs and has collected two rings. Rhoades will coach the pitchers for both the Freedom and the Y'alls.

Morris was with the team last year for his first-year coaching as a utility coach. He played for the Freedom back in 2017 and 2018. Morris will be the hitting coach for both the Freedom and the Y'alls.

The Florence Y'alls open the season on July 31st against the Lexington Legends. The Florence Freedom open the season on August 1st against the Lexington Leyendas. Individual tickets are on sale now. Visit florenceyalls.com for details.

