Yahn and Baumann Sweep Weekly Awards

FREDERICK, MD-The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that infielder Willy Yahn and right-handed pitcher Mike Baumann have been named the Carolina League's Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week respectively for April 29-May 5. It is the first time a Keys player has received a weekly honor in 2019.

Yahn, 23, earns his first weekly honor as a professional after slashing .524/.524/.952 with a 1.476 OPS in five games. During this time, he went 11-for-21 at the plate, with two home runs, eight RBIs, three doubles and four runs scored. The former UConn product paced the CL in both batting average and OPS during this monster week.

The two home runs Yahn hit were the first two of his professional career, while in the Keys series against the Blue Rocks, Yahn went an absurd 8-for-13 at the plate with two home runs, a double, eight RBIs and three runs scored.

In his first season with the Keys, Yahn was selected by the Orioles in the 25th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Connecticut. A New York-Penn League Midseason All-Star in 2018, the Frederick infielder slashed .275/.303/.321 in 65 games with the Aberdeen IronBirds to go with 30 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.

Following one of his best professional starts, Baumann, 23, garners league pitcher of the week honors, the second time he has earned CL Pitcher of the Week accolades in his career. Facing the Wilmington Blue Rocks on April 30, the right-hander tossed 6.2 hitless innings to go with a career-high 12 strikeouts. In the game, the Keys came one out shy of their first no-hitter since August 2015.

In four starts this season, Baumann has tallied a 3.86 ERA to go with 34 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched (16.4 SO/9IP). Opponents are slashing a paltry .211/.260/.310 with a .570 OPS against Baumann.

The Minnesota native split the 2018 campaign between Frederick and Low-A Delmarva, going a collective 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 24 starts and logging 130.2 innings. Baumann was selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Jacksonville University.

After a Monday off day, the Keys begin a three-game series with the Potomac Nationals on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field. Right-hander Brenan Hanifee (2-2, 6.65) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by Nationals left-hander Nick Raquet (1-4, 8.72). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

