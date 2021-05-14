Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead Available for 24 Hours

May 14, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







For 24 hours only, Cardinals fans can purchase a Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead and one General Admission ticket to see the Cardinals face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday, May 20 for just $18 (+ tax).

May 20 is Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night, with bratwurst available for just a buck all night at Cardinals concession stands.

A 2019 Busch Stadium Exclusive, the Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead flash sale is only available from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Purchases made after 5:00 p.m. on Friday will still be accepted over voicemail or e-mail (info below).

To purchase, call 417-832-3014, e-mail agathright@cardinals.com or stop by the Springfield Cardinals front office.

Fans who purchase a Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead and a May 20 General Admission ticket can pick up their package at the Cardinals Front Office between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday or at Guest Relations during a Cardinals home game until June 1, 2021. Items not picked up by June 1 may be forfeited.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.