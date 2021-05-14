Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead Available for 24 Hours
May 14, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
For 24 hours only, Cardinals fans can purchase a Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead and one General Admission ticket to see the Cardinals face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday, May 20 for just $18 (+ tax).
May 20 is Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night, with bratwurst available for just a buck all night at Cardinals concession stands.
A 2019 Busch Stadium Exclusive, the Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead flash sale is only available from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Purchases made after 5:00 p.m. on Friday will still be accepted over voicemail or e-mail (info below).
To purchase, call 417-832-3014, e-mail agathright@cardinals.com or stop by the Springfield Cardinals front office.
Fans who purchase a Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead and a May 20 General Admission ticket can pick up their package at the Cardinals Front Office between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday or at Guest Relations during a Cardinals home game until June 1, 2021. Items not picked up by June 1 may be forfeited.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from May 14, 2021
- Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead Available for 24 Hours - Springfield Cardinals
- Manea Delivers Again - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Travs Win Third Straight - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Bats Come Alive to Down Naturals - Tulsa Drillers
- Strong Start Not Enough as Sod Poodles Drop Game Three to Wichita - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Bats Silenced in Loss to Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead Available for 24 Hours
- Free Parking Now Available at Price Cutter, Ozarks Technical Community College for Cardinals Games
- Gorman Hits First Double-A Home Run in Cardinals 9-3 Loss to Wind Surge
- Cardinals Drop Series Finale 3-2 to Wind Surge
- Aaron Lowrey Promoted to VP of Stadium Ops