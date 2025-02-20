Yacht Club's Chief Cook Finds Joy in Football, Feeding Fans

February 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Curtis Sigler loves football and he loves to cook. These two passions have come together to create something truly special for Memphis Showboats fans-the Yacht Club tailgate that has grown into one of the more unique fan experiences in the United Football League.

An unfortunately cold day for the 2024 Memphis Tigers' spring game may have played a role in growing the Yacht Club tailgates, which have become legendary among Showboats fans. What started as an effort to avoid wasting food turned into a tradition that has brought countless fans together.

"I tailgate with a bunch of alumni and University of Memphis tailgaters," Sigler said. "It was kind of cold for the Tiger spring game, so a lot of the food we had bought didn't get cooked, because not many people came. So I told one of the guys who bought the food, 'I'm just gonna hold this until next week and bring it out to the Showboats game. We'll just cook it up and anybody who forgot to bring something to eat, they can just have it.'"

That small act of generosity quickly grew into something much bigger.

"It actually turned into a great thing," Sigler recalled. "There were a lot of people who didn't bring anything to eat. So everybody left that tailgate full of hamburgers and hot dogs and everybody was very appreciative. From that moment forward, it seemed like we just turned into one big family. Game after game, we would cook some little something on the grill, but everybody started bringing potluck and it helped the Yacht Club grow."

The Yacht Club tailgates became something more. They became a community.

"Tailgating before Showboats games with the Yacht Club was almost like a family reunion instead of a tailgate," Sigler said. "Usually you go to tailgates and it's just you and some of your friends and you're kinda to yourself. The way we did it was we really didn't have any tents-we just kind of set everything up right outside of our vehicles and we just welcomed everybody over."

The welcoming atmosphere, camaraderie and his ability on the grill quickly gave Sigler a reputation. Some Yacht Club members came up with a nickname for him, but he suggested a slight change and it has caught on.

"They called me Captain Cook at first," he said. "I was like, no, that's too much like Captain Crunch. And I said, we've already got one captain, and that's Bill (Alexander). I said we can't have two captains. I said, let's just call it Chief Cook so that's what they call me."

Sigler wants to see the Yacht Club continue to grow and made a point to try to dispel a myth of sorts.

"Some people think the Yacht Club is some secret society or something," Sigler said. "Basically, the Yacht Club is if you're a fan and you're gonna come cheer for the Showboats, you're in the Yacht Club. Welcome aboard. There's no fees. There's no dues. Just come and cheer your Showboats on. It's open to those who want to enjoy and support the Showboats and actually become a part of a bigger family."

For Sigler, his love for the Showboats runs deep. When the original team played in the 1980s, he was all in.

"Man, I was all about it. I was a sophomore in high school and I just got a car. I was able to drive to the Liberty Bowl and watch those games, and I mean, it was awesome," he recalled. "When I heard they were coming back, I bought season tickets the first chance I got. I wanted to get back into that swing of spring football again."

Now, Sigler and his fellow Yacht Club members are keeping that spirit alive, creating a game-day experience that fans won't find anywhere else.

"If you love family and football, come to the Yacht Club, come to the tailgate and experience that-you won't experience another tailgate like it," he said. "We're just mingling, eating and having a good time. The kids are playing games. It's just kind of like an old-time family just sitting out in the backyard having a good time. Then, we pack up and go cheer on our Showboats."

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.