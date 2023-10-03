Xtract One Technologies Named Exclusive Preferred Supplier of the American Association of Professional Baseball

October 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) News Release







Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced the Company will serve as the exclusive preferred supplier for the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB). Through this three-year partnership, Xtract One will have the unique ability to advise AAPB regarding security and weapon detection technology, deploy solutions, and ensure best practices to deliver first-class fan experiences.

The AAPB currently has 12 teamswith significant expansion on the horizon. The league collectively welcomes over 1.9 million patrons to their baseball stadiumseach year, and aspires to transform their venues into dynamic entertainment hubs to deliver optimal fan experiences. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in delivering streamlined and efficient security measures, enhancing venue safety, minimizing wait times, and fostering enhanced patron experiences across the AAPB's entertainment centers.

Xtract One's Gateway system replaces traditional metal detectors, and hand wands, and delivers fast, reliable, and seamless patron screening. This solution unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the facility, using AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons' sense of privacy and comfort. The system was designed for large, ticketed venues to enable high throughput, and a brand-enhancing patron experience. With Xtract One, AAPB will eliminate long entry lines, allowing fans to quickly, and safely, enter the venue and enjoy the event.

"The AAPB is all about family experiences, family fun, good times, and great memories. Our top priority is to enhance these experiences and to continue expanding our offerings," said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association. "We are delighted to partner with Xtract One on this journey to deliver an even safer and more enjoyable experience for all."

In its exclusive role, Xtract One will work closely with AAPB to deploy cutting-edge security and weapon detection technology solutions tailored to the league's needs and dynamic, family-centric venues. Xtract One's ability to bolster security measures while ensuring an optimized entry process for patrons aligns with the league's mission of prioritizing safety without compromising the fan experience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with AAPB as their exclusive preferred supplier. We look forward to helping enhance the overall safety for guests at upcoming games, while elevating their game-day experience to a whole new level," said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. "Together with AAPB, we are pleased to be contributing to the vibrant, enjoyable experiences AAPB provides to fans and families."

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 3, 2023

Xtract One Technologies Named Exclusive Preferred Supplier of the American Association of Professional Baseball - AA

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.