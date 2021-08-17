X's Washed Away in Kansas City

August 17, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Kansas City, KS - The game between the Sioux City Explorers and Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to rain.

The Explorers and Monarchs will make the game up as a doubleheader on Wednesday with game one beginning at 5:00 pm.

The doubleheader will begin Sioux City's six game road trip that will send them to Kansas City for a three game series and Cleburne for a three game series. The X's entered today one game behind the Railroaders for the third place playoff spot.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.