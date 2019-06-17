X's Complete Sweep with Early Offense

June 17, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - The Sioux City Explorers scored five runs in the first five innings and held off a late charge from the Cleburne Railroaders to complete the series sweep with a 6-4 win on Monday night at The Depot.

Sioux City (15-16) scored in the first when Kyle Wren started the game with a walk, stole second and came in to score on a two-out RBI single from Jose Sermo. Sermo then cranked a two-out solo homer in the third to make it 2-0, and a Cleburne error combined with a Dylan Kelly RBI single in the fourth put the X's up 4-0.

Adam Sasser plated Sermo with a run-scoring single in the fifth, giving Sioux City a 5-0 lead. Sasser finished the game 4-for-4, representing four of Sioux City's nine hits on the night.

The Railroaders (13-17) put together a rally in the bottom of the sixth, getting on the board courtesy of a two-run double from Grant Buck that trimmed the deficit to 5-2. A sacrifice fly from Hunter Clanin pulled Cleburne to within 5-3, but Daniel Robertson grounded out to third on a nice play from Sermo to end the threat.

Dexture McCall's solo home run in the top of the seventh padded the Sioux City lead. Chase Simpson scored the final run of the night for Cleburne with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth against Explorers closer Matt Pobereyko, who picked up his eighth save.

Jason Garcia (6-1) picked up the win for Sioux City with 5.1 innings of work, allowing eight hits and three runs, two of which were earned. Eudis Idrogo (1-3) took the loss, surrendering six hits and five runs over 4.1 innings.

The Railroaders continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Texas AirHogs, beginning Tuesday night at 7:06 PM.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.