X's Come up Short against Milkmen

Sioux City, IA - On the first Saturday evening of the season the Sioux City Explorers didn't struggle to put the bat on the ball out hitting the Milwaukee Milkmen 11-8. But three errors contributed to their second straight loss as Milwaukee won the game by a slim margin, 7-6.

While the X's rotation has been dominant opening games in the 2021 season, Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. Brett Adcock gave up a solo homer to Milkmen first baseman David Washington for their first hit of the game.

In the third, Milwaukee struck again in similar fashion. Catcher, Christian Correa, launched another solo shot to double their lead 2-0.

The Explorers decided to answer back in the fourth stringing together several hits. It started with a Chris Clare infield single to short that he beat out by diving to first. Long time Explorer Nate Samson followed that up with a line drive into right. Jared Walker, who has been on fire as of late, continued the streak with a double to right that brought in Clare and Samson. With the game tied in the fourth, Sioux City wasn't done yet. Jose Sermo got in on the action with a double of his own that scored Walker. At the end of four, the X's sat on top 3-2 thanks to four hits.

After a quick inning of work from Adcock in the top of the fifth, the X's added on to their lead in the bottom of the inning. Lane Milligan, who started his first game behind the plate, singled to right followed by a Michael Lang single to left. Clare then scored Milligan with a sac fly to center to wrap up scoring for the inning leaving the X's in front 4-2.

Brett Adcock's night was over after five innings totaling six strikeouts and giving up four hits and two runs. He received a no-decision. Adcock's counterpart for the Milkmen, Jake Matthys (1-0), ended up pitching six frames giving up four runs on nine hits while striking out four to pick up the win.

Explorer's manager Steve Montgomery handed the ball over to righty Brandon Brosher (0-1) in the sixth. The defensive woes began in that inning after a double to start the inning from last year's MVP, Adam Walker. From there Walker advanced to third by tagging up on a fly ball. Walker then scored from third after an error by Sioux City, their first of the season, which allowed Washington to reach. A wild pitch advanced Washington who then scored off of a two out single to right from Milwaukee shortstop Mason Davis.

Brosher's night ended in the top of the seventh after facing 1 batter. Brosher took the loss giving up three runs, two of them being earned. Milwaukee tacked on 1 more run in the inning thanks to wild pitching. Nate Gercken got the call in the seventh and he was one pitch away from getting out of a bases loaded nobody out jam before a wild pitch scored a run. The 6'7' righty struck out the batter the next pitch to end the inning.

The next inning both teams put runs on the board. Matt Quintana took over in the eighth and gave up 2 runs, neither being earned. Milkmen shortstop, Mason Davis, doubled to left with one out, then moved to third after tagging up on a deep fly ball to center. With two outs, second baseman Aaron Hill reached on a second Explorers error allowing Davis to score. Hill scored later in the inning off a single from Brett Vertigan.

Needing a boost in the bottom of the eighth, the X's got it thanks to a two-out rally behind the bats of Nate Samson and Jared Walker. Samson singled to center to start it then was brought home by a towering home run from Jared Walker. Walker's tater marked his third hit of the night, he finished the game 3-3 with 4 RBI and a walk, missing only a triple to complete the cycle.

Explorer's single season saves record holder, Matt Pobereyko got the call out of the pen in the ninth and promptly struck out the side in his first appearance of the year.

With their backs against the wall, Sioux City couldn't scratch across a run off of Milkmen closer Karch Kowalczyk. The Illinois native received the save as the Milkmen took game two of the series 7-6.

Game three starts at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday as the X's look to avoid being swept by sending Zach Hedges (1-0) to the mound.

