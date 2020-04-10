X's Add Veteran Slugger

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed OF Dario Pizzano to a 2020 contract. This upcoming season will be Pizzano's ninth in pro ball and first in Sioux City.

With just six position players on the roster to this point the Explorers were in need of a big bat and the left handed swing of Dario Pizzano is just what was needed. The soon to be 29 year old brings plenty of talent and experience to the Explorers roster.

Pizzano was an extremely talented player even at a young age. He was a key contributor for his hometown little league team from Saugus, Massachusetts which found themselves in Williamsport during the summer of 2003. That team, from a northern suburb of Boston, made it all the way to the United States championship game. They participated in the famous semi-final game against Richmond, Texas where Pizzano scored the walk off, game winning run. The game was filled with such dramatics that it was a nomination as game of the year for the ESPY's.

At Malden Catholic he continued to shine. He was twice named an All-Conference honoree, and was named First Team Massachusetts All-Star. He led the conference in hitting during his junior (.474) and senior (.520) seasons.

Collegiately he took his talents on the diamond and in the classroom to Columbia University. In all three years at Columbia, Pizzano was named First-Team All Ivy League. He hit .364 with 108 RBI, 109 runs, 43 doubles and tied Columbia's home run record with Gene Larkin with 25 homers. During his junior and final season in 2012 he was named Ivy League Player of the Year.

Pizzano turned pro when he was drafted in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. Pizzano spent the next seven seasons in the Mariners organization. His career with the M's got off to a fast start when he was named to the Appalachian League All-Star team. He also earned MILB.com organization all-star honors after hitting for a .354 average between two levels.

Earning a promotion to Class-A, Clinton, Pizzano continued to pile up the numbers and accolades. He was named a Midwest League, Mid-Season All-Star. During the 2013 season with the Lumberjacks he played in 126 games, hitting .311, reaching base at a .392 clip, swatting eight home runs, 40 doubles and five triples. He drove in 70 RBI, scored 75 runs and showed incredible plate discipline with 61 walks to just 48 strikeouts.

Following a down 2014 season, Pizzano got back to his high caliber ways in Double-A Jackson. Hitting at a .308 clip for the Generals he hit four home runs, thirteen doubles, four triples and drove in 33 runs, scoring 26 himself. The numbers earned him a spot on the Southern League Mid-Season All-Star Team.

The following three seasons saw Pizzano bouncing between Double-A Jackson and Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. In his parts of two seasons in Triple-A for the Rainiers he played in 121 games, hitting for a .248 batting average, with seven home runs, twenty doubles and five triples, driving in 45 RBI and scoring 39 runs.

After a 2018 season with Double-A Arkansas where he hit .285 with eleven home runs, twenty doubles and 59 RBI, Pizzano and the Mariners went their separate ways as he elected for free agency.

He was signed last winter by the New York Mets and assigned to their Double-A team in Binghamton. He played 35 games for the Rumble Ponies before being released and getting a brief taste of independent baseball when he joined the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League. He played in only 13 games with the Patriots before being released.

In his eight seasons of professional baseball, Pizzano has accumulated a .280 batting average, a .361 on base percentage thanks to 309 walks compared to 324 strike outs. He holds a .429 slugging percentage and a .791 OPS. He has hit 56 home runs, 157 doubles and 28 triples. He's driven in 376 RBI and scored 349 runs.

With the addition of OF Dario Pizzano the Sioux City Explorers have now signed 22 players (15 Pitchers, 7 position players) to a 2020 contract.

