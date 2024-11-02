Xande Silva Late Game-Winner Stuns Inter Miami to Force Game 3

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Xande Silva put on the cape and saved the day forcing a Game 3 vs. Inter Miami!

Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #intermiami #atlantaunited

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.