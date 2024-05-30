Wythe Home Services Returns as Proud Partner of the Blue Ridge Bobcats

May 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are thrilled to announce the return of Wythe Home Services as a key partner for the upcoming season. Known as the area's leading HVAC company, Wythe Home Services will play an integral role in enhancing the game day experience for Bobcats fans.

Exciting Sponsorship Involvements

Presenting the Bobcats Starting Lineup Wythe Home Services will proudly present the starting lineup at every home game, ensuring fans are ready to cheer on their favorite players from the very beginning.

Cool Move Of the Game In a fitting nod to their expertise in HVAC, Wythe Home Services will sponsor the "Cool Move Of the Game," highlighting the most impressive and skillful play of each match.

Full 2nd Period Sponsor The second period of every home game will now be brought to fans by Wythe Home Services, providing thrilling hockey action and exciting moments.

Mascot Mania Family Night Presenter As the presenter of Mascot Mania Family Night, Wythe Home Services is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for families, filled with fun activities and interactions with the Bobcats' beloved mascot.

A Winning Partnership

"We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Wythe Home Services," said Jimmy Milliken, Vice President of the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "Their commitment to our team and community enhances the overall experience for our fans and supports the ongoing success of our organization."

Wythe Home Services has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the HVAC industry, offering top-notch service and support to residents in the Wytheville area. Their continued partnership with the Blue Ridge Bobcats is a testament to their dedication to the local community.

About Wythe Home Services Wythe Home Services is the leading HVAC company in the region, known for their expert service, reliable solutions, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Whether it's heating, cooling, or air quality needs, Wythe Home Services is the trusted name in HVAC.

About the Blue Ridge Bobcats The Blue Ridge Bobcats are a professional ice hockey team dedicated to providing high-energy entertainment and fostering community spirit. With a focus on teamwork, sportsmanship, and fan engagement, the Bobcats are a beloved part of the Wytheville community.

