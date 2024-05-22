Wythe Family Dentistry Named Official Dentistry of the Blue Ridge Bobcats

May 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats are excited to announce the return of Wythe Family Dentistry as the Official Dentistry of the team for the upcoming season. Under the expert care of Dr. Grant Throckmorton, Wythe Family Dentistry will continue to ensure the oral health and well-being of our players, staff, and fans.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Wythe Family Dentistry," said Jimmy Milliken, Executive VP of Operations of the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "Dr. Throckmorton and his team have been invaluable in providing top-notch dental care to our organization, and we are delighted to have them back on board."

As the Official Dentistry of the Blue Ridge Bobcats, Wythe Family Dentistry will play a vital role in maintaining the oral health of the team, helping athletes perform at their best on and off the field. From routine check-ups to emergency dental care, Dr. Throckmorton and his skilled team will be there to ensure that our players receive the highest standard of care.

They will also be the presenting partner of Hometown Hero's Night.

About Wythe Family Dentistry: Wythe Family Dentistry is a leading dental practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate dental care to patients of all ages in Wytheville and the surrounding areas. Led by Dr. Grant Throckmorton & Dr. Richard Copenhaver, our experienced team is committed to helping patients achieve optimal oral health in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

For more information about Wythe Family Dentistry and the services we offer, please visit www.wythedenistry.com

