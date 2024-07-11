Wynton McManis Sniffs out the Screen Pass: CFL

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







McManis intercepts Caleb Evans' pass and returns it for a touchdown.

