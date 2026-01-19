Wynton McManis: "I Want You in Pain": Replay Room
Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Step into the Replay Room with Wynton McManis as he reflects on Grey Cup wins, breaks down his dominant defensive performance in the 2024 Eastern Semi-Final, and shares what it takes to be the best when the stakes are highest.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from January 19, 2026
- Blue Bombers Sign Kicker Sergio Castillo, Punter Jamieson Sheahan to Contract Extensions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Brooks Staying with Stampeders - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Extend Quarterback Jack Coan - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Canada Gold Named Official Precious Metals Partner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for 2026 CFL Season - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.