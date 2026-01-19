Wynton McManis: "I Want You in Pain": Replay Room

Published on January 19, 2026

Step into the Replay Room with Wynton McManis as he reflects on Grey Cup wins, breaks down his dominant defensive performance in the 2024 Eastern Semi-Final, and shares what it takes to be the best when the stakes are highest.







