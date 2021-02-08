Wyatt Ulrich to be Inducted to Larks Hall of Fame

Honoring the greats is a sports tradition. Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and countless others have legacies that will last long after they are done playing. The Bismarck Larks have someone like that too. His name is Wyatt Ulrich.

The Larks will be honoring Ulrich this summer by retiring his jersey, creating a bobblehead in his image and inducting him as the first member of the Larks Hall of Fame. Nicknamed "Mr. Lark," he will be remembered for his stellar play and work ethic.

"No one represents the Larks and what we want to be better than Mr. Lark," said John Bollinger, Larks chief experience officer.

Ulrich leads the Larks in several statistical categories including runs, hits, RBI, and walks. He has the Northwoods League record for runs.

"Wyatt's talent is amazing," Bollinger said, "but his character and work ethic are my favorite things about him."

The Larks are planning for Ulrich to return to Bismarck to honor him during a game. A limited number of Wyatt Ulrich bobbleheads will be available to people who purchase a ticket for that game. The Larks will officially retire his number 2 jersey during that game as well.

"I can retire now," Ulrich joked. "I got my bobblehead!"

Ulrich played college baseball at St. John's (Minn.) University and transferred to University of Richmond for his final eligible season in 2021. He played for the Larks after his freshman year in 2017 and the three following summers.

"We're family. It means a lot," Ulrich said. "Bismarck is my second home. I love all of you all. I was there for four years and I love it so much."

