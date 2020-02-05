WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to Meet Fans at Somerset Patriots Game on Sunday, July 19th

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced that the team will host a meet and greet for fans with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat during the 5:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday, July 19th.

Steamboat will be on the main concourse to sign autographs and take pictures with fans throughout the game. Fans can bring in items for signatures or purchase an 8"x10" at the ballpark.

The legendary wrestler was known as a consummate professional with great charisma, intensity and technical skill.

His most memorable matches came in a rivalry with Ric Flair while with WCW in 1989 and his iconic WrestleMania III bout versus Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

The three-matches between Steamboat and Flair are still ranked by experts and fans as among the best one-on-one contests ever held.

The Intercontinental Title match between Steamboat and Savage before 93,000 fans at the Pontiac Superdome in WrestleMania III is an award-winning bout and also ranks among the best in history for its excitement and technical display.

During his long and prestigious career, Steamboat was a one-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time U.S. Heavyweight Champion, a four-time World Television Champion, a twelve-time World Tag Team Champion, a three-time Mid-Atlantic, a two-time Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The Hawaiian-born superstar was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Flair in 2009.

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Single Game Tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 2nd, but fans can purchase Ticket Packages and Flex Tickets now to get their seats early. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

