Wulff Hits Grand Slam as Raptors Sweep Vibes

June 27, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - After scoring double-digit runs in both of their first two games of 2019, the Ogden Raptors accomplished the feat in only one of their next eight contests.

The stretch without consecutive games over 10 runs came to an end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado Springs, as the Raptors finished off a two-game sweep of the Pioneer League's newest team, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, with a 12-5 victory.

For the second-straight day, Ogden homered three times. The first came off the bat of newcomer Brandon Wulff, who made his professional debut on Sunday with an 0-for-1 performance with three walks and a hit-by-pitch against Orem. Wulff stepped up in the first inning Wednesday with the bases loaded and two out and unloaded on an 0-1 pitch. The blast carried out of the park just to the left of straightaway center for a grand slam, Wulff's first pro hit.

The Raptors kept the four-run lead into the third, when Andy Pages opened up with a solo home run - his second in as many days. A manufactured run later in the inning - scoring just after a controversy about a call on the field that took roughly 30 minutes to clear up - put the visitors up, 6-0.

The Vibes picked up two in the home half of the third, but Ogden bounced back with a run in the fourth on Joe Vranesh's RBI single to score Justin Yurchak. Yurchak capitalized on Jeremy Arocho's walk and stolen base with a run-scoring hit in the sixth for an 8-1 lead, and in the eighth Yurchak drew another free pass and later scored on a bases-loaded Sauryn Lao walk.

Rocky Mountain, after picking up nine runs in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, threatened another huge inning in the bottom of the eighth. The hosts scored three runs and had two on with two out when Reza Aleaziz picked up a strikeout to end the frame.

In the top of the ninth, the Raptors put two on with two out for Pages. The 18-year-old Cuban again got into one, hitting it to nearly the same spot as his third-inning round-tripper. His second blast of the day completed the scoring on the night and made him the second Raptor with two homers in a game in 2019, following Yurchak's performance on Opening Day.

First-place Ogden now heads to Grand Junction for three games with the South division's second-place Rockies. The first game of those three begins at 6:40 PM Thursday night at Suplizio Field.

