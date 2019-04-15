WUEV, Otters Digital Network to Provide Broadcast Coverage for 25th Anniversary Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Fans of the Evansville Otters will be able to find broadcast coverage of the franchise's 25th anniversary season on radio and through online streaming in 2019.

The Otters have renewed an agreement with University of Evansville radio station WUEV 91.5 FM. WUEV will air the Otters' preseason exhibition on May 3, regular season games, and potential postseason games on radio and online at wuev.org and evansvilleotters.com.

"WUEV is proud to partner with the Otters to broadcast the 25th anniversary season," said Shane Davidson, University of Evansville Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing.

The new play-by-play voice of the Otters will be David Nguyen. Nguyen is from the Philadelphia, Pa. area and graduated from Villanova University. He joins the Otters after experience working in radio in the Washington D.C. area and spending the summer of 2018 with the Alexandria Aces as the broadcasting and media relations assistant as well as Director of Corporate Partnerships. Nguyen also served as the assistant sports information director of the College of Southern Maryland.

"I look forward to starting my own journey in the industry with a well-known team and championship caliber organization with the Otters," said Nguyen. "I look forward to narrating Otters games in my own way, which will bring facts, anecdotes, and without question, my enthusiasm."

"A quote that I always live by is 'nothing great can ever be achieved without enthusiasm' from Ralph Waldo Emerson," said Nguyen. "I'm a passionate sports fan and I hope to bring that to the airwaves of Otters fans."

Bill McKeon returns to provide analysis for home games at Bosse Field. Preston Leinenbach will also handle some play-by-play duties and Zane Clodfelter will contribute on select road games.

Evansville's May 3 exhibition game against Southern Illinois from Bosse Field will be the first WUEV broadcast of the season.

Once again, every regular season home game at Bosse Field will be streamed live on the Otters Digital Network through the Evansville Otters channel on Youtube.com. ODN utilizes multiple camera angles and graphics so fans can watch the Otters if they can't make it to the ballpark.

ODN will be free of charge and live coverage will begin approximately 20 minutes before first pitch.

The network will be accessible through evansvilleotters.com and audio from WUEV will be simulcast on the Otters Digital Network.

Gameday links can also be found online at evansvilleotters.com and on the team's social media accounts. Fans will want to be sure they 'like' the Otters on Facebook and follow the team on Twitter and Instagram.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

