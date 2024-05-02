WTRF My Ohio Valley to Televise All Games in Round Two

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that all games in the Central Division Final Series against the Toledo Walleye will be televised. WTRF My Ohio Valley will be airing all of the games live, starting with game one on Friday night at 7:15.

The Nailers are coming off of their 16th playoff series win in team history, as they defeated the Indy Fuel in five games during the opening round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wheeling will now meet a longtime rival in Toledo, as the two cities will clash in the postseason for the seventh time. The two clubs split their four-game regular season series, 2-2, with all four matches being decided by one goal.

The series will begin this weekend with games one and two at Toledo's Huntington Center on Friday and Saturday, with both contests starting at 7:15. The two teams will then travel to WesBanco Arena for games three, four, and five (if necessary) on May 8th, 10th, and 11th. Tickets are available for all three home games.

Due to the wiring for the broadcasts, all of the games on WTRF My Ohio Valley will have the audio from the home team. Fans will hear Toledo's Matt Melzak for games one, two, six, and seven, and Wheeling's DJ Abisalih and Isaac Basinger for games three, four, and five. DJ will be broadcasting all of the games in both cities, so fans will have the opportunity to sync the audio from the radio broadcast with the video feed on TV.

In addition to the television coverage on WTRF My Ohio Valley, all games will continue to be broadcast on the radio on Mix 97.3, courtesy of iHeartRadio, as well as streamed on FloHockey.

To purchase tickets for the playoffs or for any questions or concerns about ticketing, please visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

