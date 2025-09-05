WSC Travels West to Spokane for Sunday Night MatchupÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Blanks WSC 2-0: Emilio Terzaghai scored on a bicycle kick just eight minutes into the match, and Landon Johnson added a score off a misplay in stoppage time of the first half as Richmond Kickers blanked Westchester Soccer Club 2-0 Wednesday night in Mount Vernon, handing WSC their fourth shutout loss of the season, second at home (the other was 2-0 to Greenville on July 2) Westchester controlled a good deal of the action, outshooting Richmond 17-6 and controlling the ball for almost 64% of the time, but they could not find a way past keeper James Sneddon.

The win gave Richmond the advantage in the season series 1-0-2, while WSC fell to 1-6-4 at home in USL League One play, with their only win being a 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane in July.

First Two Meetings: A quick start by Westchester FC was not enough, as WSC dropped a 3-1 match at Spokane Velocity FC on May 5. WSC grabbed the early lead when Samory Powder nailed a cross from Stephen Payne to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, but Pierre Reedy tied the match right before halftime, sending both teams to the break knot at one. Early in the second half Anuar Peláez gave Spokane a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish despite numerous chances, including keeper Carlos Merancio stonewalling J,C. Obregón on a penalty kick just four minutes after Spokane took the lead. It took another ten minutes before Ismaila Jome beat Dane Jacomen to put the homestanders up 3-1, and send WSC back east. Then on July 17, USL League One announced that the Week 20 regular season match between Westchester SC and Spokane Velocity FC has been declared a forfeit due to Spokane's use of an ineligible player. Spokane defender Javier Martín Gil, who was not listed on the matchday roster, entered the match in the 59th minute before exiting in the 75th minute. Per league rules, Westchester have been awarded a 3-0 victory. The match will be recorded as a 3-0 loss for Velocity FC. Spokane had won the match 3-2 in Mount Vernon.

Obregón Chases The Golden Boot: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) 15 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 11 USL League One goals, which is now tied with Naples' Karsen Henderlong for the league lead. His 68 shots in league action is also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season and his goal last Saturday at Naples just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

J.C. Chasing The Record Books As Well: Obregón is now just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and Irvin Parra (NCO/2022) - 11, who he is now tied with.

Solving Seconds: WSC is still looking for their first win of the season when they enter the second 45 either tied or behind. They are now 0-9-6 in matches where they were not leading at the break.

Against The Top Of The Table: WSC is 2-9-2 thus far against clubs currently in playoff spots.

Long, Cool Summer: Since the calendar turned from spring to summer, WSC's spots in the W column have gone south. Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-9-3 overall, 0-7-3 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18.

Close But Not: Eight of the last 12 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-7-0 in those eight matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had six matches decided by one goal, going 1-5-0 in the six thus far.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-5-4 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 28 chances created rank 6th, while Jonathan Bolanos 26 chances created rank 14th in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 6th in scoring in USL League One with 30 goals, 6th in shots taken with 255, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%). WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (44) and has yet to record a clean sheet.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 22 of the club's 35 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC hosts Omaha on September 13 and Texoma on September 21.

Date/Time of the Match September 7, 2025, 7 PM

Location: One Spokane Stadium

WSC's Record 3-11-8

Opponent Spokane Velocity FC

Record 11-4-5

Head Coach Leigh Veidman

Next Match; vs. Omaha on September 13.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 5, 2025

