August 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Late Obregon Tally Gives WSC Thrilling 3-3 Sunday Draw: While not the full result, Westchester Soccer Club gave their home supporters and all on hand for First Responders night lots of thrills, rallying in stoppage time for a 3-3 draw against the South Georgia Tormenta FC. WSC came out strong, applying constant pressure early but failing to convert. Defender Rashid Tetteh was an early hero, making two goal-line saves to keep the score level until the 27th minute, when a defensive lapse proved costly. South Georgia's Mason Tunbridge sent in a free kick from 30 yards out that slipped through the box untouched, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. The advantage was short-lived-just seven minutes later, Joel Johnson delivered a pinpoint cross to Noah Powder, who headed home the equalizer. The second half began much like the first, with Westchester on the front foot-this time led by Dean Guezen. Just minutes in, Guezen raced down the right sideline and tucked a shot past the keeper to put WSC up 2-1. But the joy didn't last long. In less than 10 minutes, South Georgia struck twice to swing the score to 3-2, deflating the home crowd. Westchester kept pressing and earned their reward late. In the final minutes, a defensive lapse by South Georgia put JC Obregon on the penalty spot. Calm, cool, and collected-as he's been all season-Obregon buried the kick to level the score at 3-3, where it would remain until the final whistle.

First Matchup: Souaibou Marou scored his third second half goal in the ninetieth minute as the Charlotte Independence erased a 2-O first half deficit to defeat Westchester SC 3-2 and spoiling the clubs USL League One home opener on May 11 in Mount Vernon. Conor McGlynn's third goal of the season off a cross from J.C. Obregón just eight minutes into the match staked WSC to a 1-O lead, and an Obregón conversion of a penalty kick in the 4Oth minute highlighted a first half where WSC dominated, but the game flow changed quickly in the second half, and Marou's first score off a wild scramble in front cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifty seventh minute, beating keeper Andrew Hammersley, who was making his professional debut in net. Charlotte then knotted the score at 2-2 on Marou's second goal in the seventy seventh minute, setting the stage for the tiebreaker just before extra time.

Carton Returns: This match will be a homecoming of sorts for WSC Head Coach Dave Carton. Carton was instrumental in leading the the Independence to multiple playoff appearances. Beginning with Charlotte in 2008, Carton's roles included Technical Director of the Independence Academy, First Team Assistant Coach, and Head Coach of Charlotte's USL League Two team. During his time in Charlotte, Carton helped guide the team to the 2023 USL League One Final.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-4-3 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Finding the Net Again: Last Sunday's draw was a return to form for WSC on the scoring side, after finding the back of the goal just four times in its previous five fully played league matches. WSC landed 19 goals in its first 11 USL League One matchups to start the season.

Long, Cool Summer: Since the calendar turned from spring to summer, WSC's spots in the W column have gone south. Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-6-2 overall, 0-4-2 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18.

Trying To Be Less Friendly Hosts: A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gave WSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-4-3 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On May 2.

Top Of The Table: WSC is 2-6-3 thus far against clubs currently in playoff spots this season.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-0-4). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 38 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Close But Not: Six of the last nine WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-5-0 in those six matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had four matches decided by one goal, going 1-3-0 in the four this far.

Obregón Booting The League: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 14 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has 10 USL League One goals, which leads the league. His 52 shots in league action is also first amongst all players. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 25 chances created rank 6th in the league so far, and Dane Jacomen is currently 9th in saves with 32.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 6th in scoring in USL League One with 26 goals, tied for 8th in passing accuracy (80%) and 5th in conversion rate (18%).

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 22 of the club's 33 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Up Next: WSC hosts Portland on August 24 and closes out the month at Naples on August 30.

American Legion Memorial Stadium

Date/Time of the Match August 15, 2025, 7 PM

Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium

WSC's Record 3- 8-7

Charlotte Independence

Record: 7-5-7

Head Coach: Mike Jeffries

Next Match; Home vs. Portland Hearts of Pine on August 24 at 7 PM.







