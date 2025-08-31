WSC Earns Hard-Fought 2-2 Draw at Naples Saturday NightÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Karsen Henderlong had a pair of first half goals in between scores by J.C. Obregon and Daniel Bouman, and new keeper Enrique Facussé faced 17 shots in his debut, as WSC turned in a hard fought road match for a 2-2 draw Saturday night in Florida.

Obregon's 11th USL League One score came just four minutes into the match, but Henderlong followed up with a pair of goals at the 14 and 23 minute marks to put Naples up 2-1 into the break. Bouman then knotted the score just four minutes into the second half off a pass from Noah Powder four minutes into the second half, and both teams then settled into a back and forth that progressed to the eventual draw.

WSC, now 3-10-8 in their first season, returns home this Wednesday against Richmond Kickers at 7 pm.







