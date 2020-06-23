WS Dash Announce Free Hot Dog Mondays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - On Monday, June 29, the Winston-Salem Dash will begin providing the community with free hot dogs as part of four consecutive Free Hot Dog Mondays, presented by Truist. The first installment will be exclusive to frontline workers that were deemed essential during the early weeks of the pandemic. The following three Mondays the promotion will be open to the general public.

The promotion is limited to 500 vehicles each Monday. Each vehicle will receive four hot dogs and condiment packets. Fans can register for at https://groupmatics.events/event/hotdogmonday. Tickets are free and must be reserved online prior to attending. Unregistered vehicles will be turned away. Vehicles must enter through Truist Stadium's main entrance from Broad Street. Food service will run from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

"Food scarcity is a major issue for our community right now. In partnership with Truist, we were able to develop a campaign that hopefully can help ease the burden for some residents" said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We have been running "Free Food Mondays" at our Dash games for a few years now, so it seemed like a natural progression to evolve into a curbside pick-up in 2020."

Dash staff members will follow all CDC and State Health recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions during Free Hot Dog Mondays, presented by Truist.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

