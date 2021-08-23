Wright, Payton, Wilson, and Terlecky Headline Binghamton Baseball Shrine Class on September 4

August 23, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce the inductees for the Binghamton Baseball Shrine Induction Ceremony that will take place the evening of Saturday, September 4th at Mirabito Stadium ahead of the Rumble Ponies game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. This year's inductees are David Wright, Jay Payton, Preston Wilson, and Bill Terlecky.

Wright was the fourth captain in Mets franchise history and a seven-time all-star during his 14-year major league career. He also won two Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Gloves at third base. Wright played 60 games with Binghamton in 2004, hitting .363 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. He then played 31 games at Triple-A Norfolk before making his major league debut with the Mets on July 21, 2004. Wright was selected by the Mets with the 38th overall pick in the 2001 draft.

Payton had a 12-year major league career with the Mets, Rockies, Padres, Red Sox, Athletics, and Orioles. In his rookie year in 2000 as the Mets centerfielder he hit .291 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI as the team reached the World Series. After being selected with the 29th overall pick in the 1994 MLB Draft, Payton played eight games at the end of that season with Binghamton. He then began 1995 with the B-Mets, hitting .345 with 14 home runs and 54 RBI in 85 games.

Wilson was the ninth overall pick by the Mets in the 1992 draft. After playing eight games with the Mets, he went on to a successful 10-year career with the Marlins, Rockies, Nationals, Astros, and Cardinals. He twice drove in more than 120 runs in a season (121 with the Marlins in 2000 and 141 with the Rockies in 2003). Wilson played for the B-Mets in 1997 when he hit .286 with 19 home runs and 47 RBI in 70 games.

Terlecky served as the General Manager of the Binghamton Mets from 2001 to 2004 and as Special Advisor to the President of the club in 2005 and 2006 as part of a career in baseball that spanned over 40 years. In 2003, he received the Frank Cashen Award as the New York Mets organization's top executive. Terlecky passed away in 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:00 PM for the ceremony. The festivities will include Rumble Ponies broadcaster Jacob Wilkins conducting one-on-one Zoom interviews with Wright, Payton, Wilson, and Bill's son Tyler Terlecky in addition to the unveiling of each inductee's plaque.

The Binghamton Baseball Shrine started in 1993 and has enshrined 73 members to date. This will be the 25th induction class in its history.

The first 800 fans to arrive will also receive a complimentary David Wright bobblehead courtesy of IBM.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.