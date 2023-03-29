Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 29, 2023

NILES, OH - Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars live at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:00pm. The event is sponsored by Air Force Reserve, Modelo, Time Capsule Toys and Wholesale Fireworks. Wrestling superstars at Eastwood Field include El Hijo del Vikingo, WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Billy Gunn, Max Caster and more to be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 31st at 10am at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by phone at 330.505.0000. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages will be available.

The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate for Wrestling Under the Stars will open at 5:00pm. There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge. For meet and Greet Pre-Orders, go to www.northeastwrestling.com.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

