Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 10, 2021

May 14, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Northeast Wrestling and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers present Wrestling Under the Stars live at Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 7:30pm. The event is presented by Fits of Fury with Wholesale Fireworks and Pacifico. Wrestling superstars at Eastwood Field include Big Caz, Carlito, Lex Lugar, Enzo, Sgt. Slaughter, Maria Kanellius and Mike Bennet.

Tickets are now on sale and start at just $20. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages are available. Tickets will be on sale at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, www.mvscrappers.com or by phone at 330.505.0000.

Gates for Wrestling Under the Stars will open at 5:30pm. There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge.

For tickets or additional information, contact the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at (330) 505-0000 or visit www.mvscrappers.com. The Scrappers open up the 2021 season as part of the new MLB Draft League on the road on May 24 against the West Virginia Black Bears. The Scrappers home opener at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, May 26 against the State College Spikes. Ticket packages are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 14, 2021

Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to Eastwood Field on Saturday, July 10, 2021 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.