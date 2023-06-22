Wrestling Under the Stars Rescheduled to Sunday, July 30 at Eastwood Field

June 22, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Due to the debut of AEW Collision on Saturdays, Wrestling Under the Stars is being rescheduled to Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Eastwood Field. A number of the headliners for the event were told that they are likely to be pulled to appear on future AEW Collision events.

Confirmed for July 30 are The Acclaimed, WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Billy Gunn, El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, AEW Women's Superstar Willow Nightingale and NEW Champion Matt Taven. The event is presented by Cricket Wireless with partner sponsors Air Force Reserve, Modelo, Time Capsule Toys and Wholesale Fireworks.

We understand AEW's position and are very thankful to be able to work with them and their contracted superstars. Questions can be directed to newwrestling@yahoo.com .

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by phone at 330.505.0000. A limited number of field seats and VIP packages are available.

The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate for Wrestling Under the Stars will open at 3:00pm with the first match beginning at 5pm. There will be a special fan meet and greet for all in attendance prior to the event. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures and get autographs from the superstars for an additional charge. For meet and Greet Pre-Orders, go to www.northeastwrestling.com.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers and for more information on tickets, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.