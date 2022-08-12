Wranglers Sign Defenseman Josh Brook

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenseman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract.

Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

JOSH BROOK - DEFENSE

BORN: Roblin, MAN DATE: Jun. 17, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: MTL - 2nd round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

