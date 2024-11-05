WR Oladejo Joins Practice Roster

November 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Tuesday:

Player signed to the practice roster

Daniel Oladejo, (N), WR, Ottawa

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 5, 2024

WR Oladejo Joins Practice Roster - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.