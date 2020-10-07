WOYK's 'Revs Classics' Series Set to Go out on Top

As we start to fully turn our attention to bringing York Revolution baseball back to PeoplesBank Park in 2021, this week marks the conclusion of the popular series Revs Classics on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK and the program goes out with a bang (literally several of them in the background from Cannonball Charlie on the broadcast).

Join WOYK General Manager and Voice of the Revs Darrell Henry both tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 7) and Thursday at 7 p.m. for the conclusion of the broadcast series that helped Revs fans bide the time during the summer of 2020 when professional baseball was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presented by Heritage Lawn & Landscape Care, Wednesday's airing features Game 1 of the 2017 Atlantic League Championship Series as the Revs took on the Long Island Ducks in a nailbiting series opener in Central Islip, NY from September 27, 2017. Thursday's airing comes from September 29, 2017 as the Revs hosted the Ducks in Game 3 of that series, looking to claim the third Atlantic League championship in franchise history and do so in front of a raucous home crowd in York.

Archives of the entire series are available on WOYK's Soundcloud page which can be conveniently accessed through 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app.

The popular broadcast series began in April on what would have been the date of the Revs' 2020 season opener, and has featured a collection of some of the most memorable games played in franchise history from years past.

The conclusion of the series coincides with turning the page toward preparations for the 2021 York Revolution season. WOYK has already brought back live, local sports programming to its airwaves with the 2020 York-Adams League high school football season in full swing. And while Wednesday and Thursday evening's programming features great memories for Revs fans, Friday night continues the high school football broadcast slate as Henry and on-air partner Gareth Hissong bring listeners the live broadcast of the York High at Red Lion game at 6:30 p.m. in the "High School Football Game of the Week" presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine.

A full schedule of WOYK's local sports programming can be found at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app.

