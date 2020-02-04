WOYK Gets Scoop on 2020 York Revolution Roster

February 4, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - For York baseball fans, it's as much a tradition as cannon blasts and cries of "Revolutioooonnn!" Monday's debut of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy is a clear sign- baseball is coming!

Returning Monday at 6 p.m. to the airwaves of SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK, Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy pairs WOYK General Manager and Revolution play-by-play man Darrell Henry and his new broadcast partner Ray Jensen with the longest-tenured, winningest manager in Revolution history, Mark Mason, for a look at the Revs' coming season and the latest additions to the 2020 roster.

"Like all of the fans, I always look forward to hearing who Mase is bringing into the clubhouse and what we can expect from a new group of Revs," Henry said. "I'm really excited that he'll be in studio with us this season for these announcements, and I'm as eager as anyone to find out who's coming, how they got to York, and how Mase plans to use returning players and new Revs to get the team back into the league championship."

Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy will get the scoop on new signings each week throughout the pre-season and lead right up to the start of spring training at PeoplesBank Park.

WOYK is the radio home of the York Revolution and will once again carry live broadcasts of the Revs' home and away games. The team will start the season on the road against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday, April 30, and celebrate its home opener on Friday, May 8, against the Road Warriors.

For more information and streaming broadcasts of all WOYK programming, visit www.989WOYK.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.