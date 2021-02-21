WOYK Fires up the Hot Stove Monday Night

York, Pa. - Monday night at 6 p.m., the "ON AIR" light will once again flash for Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy - and SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK will again serve up the scoop on the coming York Revolution season and roster.

After a COVID-19-prompted hiatus in 2020, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced a 2021 start date of May 28, sending league managers back on the hunt for players. Revs Manager Mark Mason is ready to announce the returning and new members of his 2021 lineup.

Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy pairs WOYK General Manager and Revolution play-by-play man Darrell Henry and his broadcast partner Ray Jensen with the longest-tenured, winningest manager in Revolution history, Mark Mason, for a look at the Revs' coming season and the latest additions to the Revs' roster.

Henry said this year's show will be expanded to cover more pre-season weeks and feature additional guests and segments. The season debut on Monday will feature Atlantic League President Rick White.

"More so than ever, Mase, Ray and I are incredibly excited to bring back Hot Stove and to once again be talking all things York Revolution baseball," Henry said. "Between the long-awaited return of our sport, the exciting changes coming to our league, and a roster of really talented players coming to York this year, we are going to have great stuff to discuss each week and really give Revolution fans some great insights on what promises to be an outstanding season."

Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy will get the scoop on new signings each week throughout the pre-season and lead right up to the start of spring training at PeoplesBank Park.

WOYK is the radio home of the York Revolution and will once again carry live broadcasts of the Revs' home and away games. The team will start the season on Friday, May 28.

