'Worth the Wait': the 2024 CPL Final Film

November 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Check out our behind-the-scenes documentary with every angle of the 2024 Canadian Premier League Final between Cavalry FC and Forge FC at ATCO Field. -- : OneSoccer

