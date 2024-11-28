'Worth the Wait': the 2024 CPL Final Film
November 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
Check out our behind-the-scenes documentary with every angle of the 2024 Canadian Premier League Final between Cavalry FC and Forge FC at ATCO Field. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
