World Series Trophy to Visit Riders Field for Evan Carter Weekend

April 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Texas Rangers, will host the World Series Trophy at Riders Field on Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th as part of Evan Carter Weekend for the tour sponsored by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.

Tickets start at just $11 for each game over the weekend. Once you have purchased your ticket, for a guaranteed photo with the trophy, fans can purchase a $20 ticket add-on. Please note that you must have a ticket for the game to attend the VIP photo session.

The trophy will also be available for photos to regular-ticketed fans throughout the game, but fans are not assured a photo without the VIP ticket add-on.

Along with the trophy appearance, Evan Carter Weekend starts off with a bang on May 10th, featuring an Evan Carter Growth Chart giveaway at the gates along with Fireworks Friday presented by TruMoo and STEM Night presented by Olsson.

On Saturday, May 11th, night two of Evan Carter Weekend will have a bobblehead giveaway highlighting Carter's 2023 ALCS catch against Houston. Additionally, kids can run the bases after the game thanks to our friends at Raising Cane's.

The weekend concludes with Mother's Day and Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's on May 12th and an Evan "The Kid" Carter Kids Shirsey giveaway for the final day of Evan Carter Weekend.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

