World Series Trophy Coming to Sugar Land Holiday Lights

December 5, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are set to host their third full week of Sugar Land Holiday Lights - presented by Houston Methodist - beginning Monday night at Constellation Field.

The Commissioner's Trophy - presented to the Houston Astros after winning the 2022 World Series - will be on display, coupled with another Lights and Leashes night, on Sunday. The event's third week also features a Ladies Night, including wine tasting and a Kendra Scott shopping event, and other weekly promotional nights.

Below are some highlights of the promotional schedule for Week 3 of Sugar Land Holiday Lights, which will be open from Monday-Sunday this week. People can head to sugarlandholidaylights.com to purchase tickets and find further details regarding the event.

6-9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5

Santa's Nice List - All children 12-and-under will receive a discounted ticket for select Mondays during Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

6-9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6

Silver Bells Night - Seniors (age 55-and-over) will receive a discounted ticket to select Tuesdays at Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Active and retired military (with proof of ID) receive a discounted ticket to all openings of Sugar Land Holiday Lights and will receive an additional discount to their ticket on Silver Bells Nights.

6-9 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7

Center Field Cinema (presented by Houston Methodist) - The Space Cowboys will be playing "A Christmas Story" on their Texas-Sized Videoboard as part of Center Field Cinema select Wednesdays during Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Fans can bring in lawn chairs and blankets while watching the movie from the Constellation Field outfield.

6-9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11

Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed) - People attending Sugar Land Holiday Lights on Sunday will be permitted to bring their dogs to Constellation Field. Dogs do not need a ticket and people bringing their dog will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

World Series Trophy Appearance - The Commissioner's Trophy, which the Astros received for winning the 2022 World Series, will be on display at Constellation Field during Sugar Land Holiday Lights for a free photo opportunity. The trophy will be on display from 7-9 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.