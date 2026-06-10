World Cup Player Letters: Richie Laryea

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC YouTube Video







Toronto FC star and Canada National Team player Richie Laryea reflects on his journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a letter to all those who helped him achieve at the highest level.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2026

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