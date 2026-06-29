World Cup Messi
Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
#messi #argentina #mls
Messi leads World Cup goal scorers
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
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