World Cup Messi.
Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026
- Revolution Captain Carles Gil Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster - New England Revolution
- Red Bull New York Forward Julian Hall Named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster - Red Bull New York
- San Jose Earthquakes' Daniel Munie Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster - San Jose Earthquakes
- Orlando City SC Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - Orlando City SC
- MLS Announces 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster - MLS
- Thomas Müller Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Charlotte FC's Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Game - Charlotte FC
- Sam Surridge Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Midfielder Evander Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Announces 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Defender Steven Moreira and Midfielder Max Arfsten Named 2026 MLS All-Stars - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Forward Petar Musa Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster as Coach's Selection - FC Dallas
- Colorado Rapids Defender Lucas Herrington Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Game, Presented by Chime - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Winger Anders Dreyer Named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Roster - San Diego FC
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