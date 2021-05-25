World Champions Bobblehead Collection- the Hitters Pack

May 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The third release in the Tulsa Drillers World Champions Bobblehead Collection features three players from the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series roster who played for the Drillers and put up big hitting numbers!

The new trio of bobbleheads includes Cody Bellinger, Edwin Rios & Matt Beaty. All three played roles in the Dodgers six-game victory over Tampa Bay in the 2020 World Series.

Fans who purchase a six-ticket Field Reserved Flex Voucher package for just $69* will receive all three bobbleheads free of charge. The bobblehead giveaway is limited to the first 250 purchasers.

Cody Bellinger spent almost all of the 2016 season in Tulsa, hitting 23 home runs and giving Drillers fans an early glimpse of his MVP talent.

Matt Beaty enjoyed one of the best offensive seasons ever for a Drillers player in 2017 while becoming the team's first-ever league batting title winner.

Edwin Rios played just over half the season with the Drillers in 2017 and led the club in nearly every offensive category during that time.

This set is the third release in the World Champions Bobblehead Collection. A total of 13 players are featured in the entire set with six more players being released throughout the summer.

Still haven't purchased your Rehab Players Pack featuring Kike Hernandez, Pedro Baez & Clayton Kershaw or your Dustin May Field Reserved Ticket Plan? Click here!

*not including fees

