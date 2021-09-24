World Champions Bobblehead Collection- Corey Seager

September 24, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The fifth release in the Tulsa Drillers World Champions Bobblehead Collection features the 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager!

Fans who purchase the $30* two-ticket Field Reserved Flex Voucher package for the 2022 season will receive the Corey Seager bobblehead free of charge. The bobblehead giveaway is limited to the first 500 purchasers.

Corey Seager played in Tulsa in 2015 in the Drillers first season as a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate. He was effective during his time with the Drillers, hitting .375 with 5 home runs and 27 RBI as he moved quickly through the Dodgers minor league system. Seager played an essential role for the Dodgers in their path to the 2020 World Series, winning the National League Championship Series MVP and the World Series MVP.

This set is the fifth release in the World Champions Bobblehead Collection. A total of 13 players are featured in the entire set with two more players being released in the coming weeks!

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 24, 2021

World Champions Bobblehead Collection- Corey Seager - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.