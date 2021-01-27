Work from Home Plate at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the OKC Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers are offering the opportunity for those who have been stuck in home offices for nearly a year to shift to a workplace with a view where the grass is truly greener.

Beginning Feb. 3, luxury suites at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will be available to rent in order to "Work from Home Plate." Each suite can accommodate up to four people, with all spaces having front-facing views of the playing field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark behind home plate.

Each suite can be rented for $95 per day or $400 per week, and suites are available for use 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, although earlier entry can be available upon request. All suites include ample seating and tables, WiFi access and complimentary coffee. Bottled water and soda will be available for purchase.

In addition to being able to use the top Triple-A ballpark according to Ballpark Digest's 2020 "Best of the Ballparks" competition as a temporary office, other perks include free parking in the Warren Spahn Lot and a 15 percent discount at the Team Store.

Each suite will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by ballpark staff at the end of each workday. All guests are required to wear facemasks while indoors at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, unless they are in their designated suite.

All reservations must be completed online at okcdodgers.com. For more information, please contact Shelby Kirkes at (405) 218-2115 or shelby.kirkes@okcdodgers.com

Season ticket and group packages for the OKC Dodgers' 2021 baseball season are available now for purchase and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is available to host socially distanced events year-round. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182 for more information.

