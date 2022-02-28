Worcester Wine Festival's Spring Wine Soiree Comes to Polar Park, Saturday, March 26, 2-6 p.m.

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Wine Festival's Spring Wine Soiree, presented by Mass Food & Wine, will take place inside the DCU Club at Polar Park on Saturday, March 26, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

*The tasting experience will introduce guests to a wide-variety of several hundred wines from over 25 different wineries and vineyards. Additional food & beverage will be available for purchase. *

Fans, who must be 21-years or older, will be able to purchase either an exclusive VIP ticket or a General Admission ticket.

VIP patrons have exclusive access to the tasting from 2-3 pm, followed by a blind tasting at 3 or 4 pm with Patrick Suleski, the sommelier and wine director from Austin Liquors, as well as Master of Wine, Mollie Battenhouse. VIPs will continue to have access to the general tasting until 6 pm. They also receive a crystal Riedel wine glad and a charcuterie pretzel. VIP tickets are $125.

General admission tickets are priced at $75 apiece and provide access to the tasting from 3-6 pm, a stemmed wine glass, and a seasonal cheese & vegetable plate.

The Wine Soiree will take place inside the DCU Club overlooking Polar Park.

Created in 2017, the Worcester Wine Festival has brought together thousands of food and wine enthusiasts to New England's second largest city. Consumers, both casual and professional, have enjoyed more than 600 quality wines.

Patrons can visit massfoodandwine.com for more information.

