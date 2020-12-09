Worcester Railers HC to Host Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Drive to Benefit Friendly House on December 19

December 9, 2020 - Worcester Railers HC





Worcester, MA - Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC),proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the club will host a Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Drive benefiting Friendly House of Worcester on Saturday, December 19 from 11am-1pm at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center located at 112 Harding Street. The event is generously sponsored by Fidelity Bank.

"This is an annual tradition that's extremely popular with our fan base," said Railers HC Chief Operating Officer, Mike Myers. "Although the event is not on the ice this year, it's a great way for our community to come together in a safe manner and support a worthwhile organization."

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to the event; Railers stuffed animals will also be available for purchase onsite at a discounted price of $10. Participants will drive through the Ice Center parking lot and - without leaving their vehicles - throw their stuffed animals into a giant inflatable goal. Hit a special target for a chance to win prizes!

In addition, Railers staff and Booster Club members will be onsite collecting new and unwrapped presents as part of the Booster Club's Annual Toy Drive.

"This holiday season, it is more important than ever to identify creative opportunities to make a difference," said Fidelity Bank President and Chief Operating Officer, Christopher McCarthy. "Fidelity Bank is pleased to align with the Railers on this fun community initiative benefitting the Friendly House - an exceptional organization in our own backyard."

Railers mascot TRAX and Worcester Fire Department mascot Sparky will be in attendance, along with members of the Franklin Street Fire Station.

All contributors will receive a 20% off coupon to the Rail Shop and a coupon to Bay State Brewing Company - both located inside the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.

Not Able to Attend?

New and unwrapped stuffed animals and gifts may be dropped off at the Rail Shop or Bay State Brewing Company now through Dec. 18. Rail Shop and Bay State Brewing Company coupons will be available for donators.

Rail Shop hours: Wed-Fri 3-8pm, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm

Participate Virtually

Purchase a Railers stuffed animal for $10 here. All items will be included in the event and donated to Friendly House on your behalf.

